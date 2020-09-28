Can't connect right now! retry
'No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' to launch on September 30

Upcoming film "No Time To Die" cast members Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear and Billy Magnussen will appear in the James Bond podcast which is set to launch this week..

According to reports, the six-part series - 'No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast' - will be hosted by ic James King and will feature interviews with current 007 actor himself Daniel Craig as well as franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The reports said, the series will tells how stunts are created for the James Bond films.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell -the musicians behind the film's theme song - and director Cary Joji Fukunaga have also been interviewed for the podcast.

The project will launch on September 30.

