Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development': Netflix

Netflix has revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'several projects in development', including an innovative nature docuseries.

Denying the reports that the royal couple are to film a reality series for the platform, a spokesperson for Netflix revealed: “The couple already has several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women."



Speaking to a media outlet, he added: 'we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.'

A media outlet had claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a £112 million deal with Netflix to film a “fly-on-the-wall” reality show, which will give people “a glimpse into their lives”.

Earlier this month, the duo signed a deal with Netflix to produce films, series, documentaries and children’s TV shows through their currently-untitled production company.



The former Suits star has no plans to return to acting, a representative told The New York Times in early September.