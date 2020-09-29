Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Faisal Khan spoke about his struggles and how he had faced quite a lot of challenges to rope in actors

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his brother Faisal Khan’s strained ties had recently wreaked havoc on the media.

And now, the brother of the B-Town megastar is stepping forth once again to spill more details about his relationship with Aamir.

Upon being asked whether he has sorted out the issues between him and his brother, Faisal responded, saying: “We are on cordial terms. Things are fine now.”

He also spoke about his struggles and how he had faced quite a lot of challenges to rope in actors for his script and eventually failed.

“Mr Haroon purchased my script and asked me if I could get big stars. To bag the project, I went to many actors knocking the door for a meeting. Nobody turned up and I lost the project,” he said.

“I didn't get any support from anyone. Many people in the industry believed that I am mentally unstable, rumours started floating about me. I dealt with everything, kept myself calm under all the circumstances and braved all,” he added.

