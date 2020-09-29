Harry Styles beats One Direction members, including Zayn Malik, with just one hit

Ever since One Direction broke up in 2016, things haven't been the same for their fans.

However, it appears that the one member reigning over all of them in terms of success is undoubtedly Harry Styles whose wealth went through the roof following one hit song that he recently delivered.

While Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson have all been successful in their respective musical careers, it was Styles, a former baker, who is now taking the lead. His song Watermelon Sugar blew off the charts and brought him quite a lot of acclaim.

As per The Bad Blood Bank, that one hit alone had given a major surge to his wealth with $2.4 million from the Spotify streams.

Apart from that, Styles has also been quite successful in his brief acting career as he reportedly bagged another project alongside Florence Pugh after the success of his first gig with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.