Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France

Angelina Jolie seems to be embroiled in an intense tiff with Brad Pitt after he vacationed across France with ladylove Nicole Poturalski.

According to sources, the Salt actress did not let Brad meet their kids upon return from his romantic getaway in Chateau Miraval.

Moreover, she insisted that Brad quarantines himself before coming in close contact with the children.

“Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”

The insider added that the Fight Club star wanted to take two tests “days apart” in hopes of “shortening the quarantine period,” but Angelina "wasn’t having it,"

Amid all the drama, Brad agreed to quarantine and has since “resumed seeing the kids," the source added.

Brad's latest vacation with German model Nicole broke the internet when they were snapped getting off at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris in August.

They later headed to the French estate where Brad and Angelina had exchanged their vows.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina,” an insider revealed to the outlet at the time.

“He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will," they added.

