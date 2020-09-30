Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace

Meghan Markle, who appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit and chatted with Ellen McGirt about how we can create 'humane technology' in the world going forward, has left her fans speculating about her new necklace that she was sporting.



Meghan spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the virtual Summit.

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a blue striped shirt, sporting her Edge of Ember Kismet Necklace.

The lovely pendant features a four leaf clover and the lucky number 7.

According to the brand, the lucky number 7 is ‘for double doses of good fortune’.

Some fans of Meghan speculate that the necklace is the same she wore for an International Women's Day school visit in the UK in March.

However, some believed it was a new piece.