Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Meghan Markle leaves fans speculating about her new mystery necklace

Meghan Markle, who appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit and chatted with Ellen McGirt about how we can create 'humane technology' in the world going forward, has left her fans speculating about her new necklace that she was sporting.

Meghan spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the virtual Summit.

The Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous in a blue striped shirt, sporting her Edge of Ember Kismet Necklace.

The lovely pendant features a four leaf clover and the lucky number 7.

According to the brand, the lucky number 7 is ‘for double doses of good fortune’.

Some fans of Meghan speculate that the necklace is the same she wore for an International Women's Day school visit in the UK in March.

However, some believed it was a new piece. 

More From Entertainment:

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit

Anoushey Ashraf hails ‘Ertuğrul’ after world record, hopes for Pakistan to follow suit
Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

Meghan Markle gets praised for ‘authentic’ speech as she fires back at critics

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

‘The Crown’ creator on covering Meghan Markle, Prince Harry on the Netflix show

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer

Riz Ahmed’s ‘Mogul Mowgli’ depicts conflicts between ambitions and family: Watch trailer
Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski teases fans about ‘something exciting'

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in

Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey weeps as he slams trolls after her sister Nickayla moves in
Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth

Malta makes U-turn, tells Prince George to keep shark tooth
Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly
Mariah Carey details her extramarital affair and ‘suffocating’ first marriage

Mariah Carey details her extramarital affair and ‘suffocating’ first marriage

Kelly Clarkson’s sued for allegedly ‘cheating’ management out of over $1mn commissions

Kelly Clarkson’s sued for allegedly ‘cheating’ management out of over $1mn commissions

Zendaya to play Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector in her biopic

Zendaya to play Ronettes lead singer Ronnie Spector in her biopic
‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar

‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar

Latest

view all