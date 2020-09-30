Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Anurag Kashyap had denied the assault claims made by Ghosh through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani 

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by Mumbai Police in the sexual harassment case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh.

According to a report by ANI, the filmmaker was asked to appear before Mumbai Police on October 1, 2020 [tomorrow] at 11:00am.

The news comes after the accuser met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked for Y level security as her ‘life was in danger.’

Kashyap had denied the assault claims made by Ghosh through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani who released a statement, saying: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.”

“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” it added. 

More From Bollywood:

Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video
Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson
Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana silences haters ridiculing her for being brown

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai

Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead at his residence in Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra fume after Hathras gang-rape victim dies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations

Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic report unveils shocking revelations
After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case

After Sara Ali Khan, Deepika, more Bollywood stars to be named in drugs case
Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'

Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'
Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan spills details about their troubled relationship

Latest

view all