Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020
Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has been summoned by Mumbai Police in the sexual harassment case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh.
According to a report by ANI, the filmmaker was asked to appear before Mumbai Police on October 1, 2020 [tomorrow] at 11:00am.
The news comes after the accuser met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked for Y level security as her ‘life was in danger.’
Kashyap had denied the assault claims made by Ghosh through his lawyer Priyanka Khimani who released a statement, saying: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him.”
“These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest,” it added.