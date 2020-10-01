Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt on nepotism: ‘I want to punch those claiming star kids have it easy’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Alia Bhatt on nepotism: ‘I want to punch those claiming star kids have it easy’

As B-Town's nepotism debate escalates, Alia Bhatt has unquestionably fallen prey to the criticism. 

Unearthed reports have now shown how the Raazi actor feels about the continuous talk around star kids having an edge over other actors in the industry.

During an interview with an Indian entertainment portal, the actor was asked whether she entered the industry ready to face the bumps on the road.

"Nope! No one is prepared to face the highs and lows, no matter how much you know about the industry. Even Steven Spielberg's daughter won't be prepared for the journey ahead of her. It is always your own journey, irrespective of the family you come from,” she had reportedly said.

"I don't think your mum, dad, father or chachu can change that or mend that for you. So, I want to punch all those people who say that star kids have it easy because it makes no sense. The way the world is today, either you have it or you don't,” she went on to say.

"But even in this case, the first person I call is not my father. I call Karan Johar. When you are a part of the film world, there is a certain sense of belonging, you feel that hum sab ek hi khandaan ke hain. But even those who come from non-film backgrounds become part of this family," she added.

More From Bollywood:

Deepika Padukone’s friends ‘sleepless’ over risk of getting named in drug case

Deepika Padukone’s friends ‘sleepless’ over risk of getting named in drug case
MS Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series following retirement

MS Dhoni to produce mythological sci-fi web series following retirement
NCB clarifies, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ‘not given clean chit’

NCB clarifies, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor ‘not given clean chit’
‘Desi La La Land’: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor instead of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling?

‘Desi La La Land’: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor instead of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling?

Bhumi Pednekar was scared while auditioning Ranveer Singh as casting director

Bhumi Pednekar was scared while auditioning Ranveer Singh as casting director
Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as cinemas across India start to reopen

Abhishek Bachchan ecstatic as cinemas across India start to reopen
Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case

Mumbai Police summons Anurag Kashyap in sexual assault case
Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Amitabh Bachchan wears green ribbon as he reveals he is now a pledged organ donor

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video

Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video
Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sara Ali Khan claims Sushant Singh wasn’t faithful with her during relationship: report

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson

Sonu Sood receives UNDP accolade, joining the likes of Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson
Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Arbaaz Khan takes online trolls to court for dragging him in Sushant Singh case

Latest

view all