Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Reddy, who lived in Los Angeles, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015

Australian singer Helen Reddy, best known for her feminist anthem I Am Woman, has died in Los Angeles aged 78, according to a statement from her children on Wednesday.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles," the statement on her official Facebook fan page said.

The trailblazing musician from Melbourne shot to global stardom with the 1971 hit I Am Woman, which became the rallying cry of the women's liberation movement.

Born on October 25, 1941, Reddy married three times and had two children, Traci Wald Donat and Jordan Sommers.

"She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and a truly formidable woman," they said.

"Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever."

Reddy, who lived in Los Angeles, was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

She was born to show-business parents and began performing as a small child in Australia.

Reddy later moved to the United States where she recorded a string of hits in the 1970s, including Angie Baby and Delta Dawn, topping the Billboard charts three times.

Accepting a Grammy Award in 1973, she famously thanked God "because she makes everything possible".

An Australian biopic detailing her rise to fame premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019.

More From Entertainment:

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song
Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage
Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child
Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role

Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role
Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London
Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali
Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech
Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine
US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Latest

view all