Anna Wintour’s ‘Devil Wears Prada’ joke steals Oscars spotlight

Oscars of 2026 at LA’s Dolby Theatre was full of stars, excitement and memorable moments.

The stunning 98th Academy Awards evening was hosted by the one and only Conan O’Brien as the night's big winners included Michael B. Jordan, Amy Madigan and Jessie Buckley, who made history with a first-time win.

The night was undeniably filled with many surprises. Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor performed Moulin Rouge duet and the Bridesmaids cast reunited on stage 15 years after the film’s release.

All of the stars' fans loved these nostalgic moments coming from their favourites artists.

One of the funniest parts of the night came when Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour presented Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Wintour, who inspired Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada, cracked the audience up with some jokes.

Hathaway asked Wintour about her dress and Wintour put on her signature sunglasses and said, “And the nominees are…”

Later, when Hathaway offered her the chance to read the nominees, Wintour jokingly said, “Thank you, Emily” referencing Hathaway’s character in the movie.

The jokes went viral online in no time as fans are even more excited for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is set to release in the UK on 1 May 2026.