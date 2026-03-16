 
Geo News

Sean Penn snubs Oscars 2026: Here's why

Sean Penn won this year at Oscars make him a three-time winner

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

Sean Penn snubs Oscars 2026: Heres why

Sean Penn’s name was called at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night, but the Hollywood veteran wasn’t there to collect his trophy.

Penn won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Steven J. Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another.

Instead of walking the Dolby Theatre stage, the actor appeared only on the giant Oscars screen as last year’s winner, Kieran Culkin, accepted the award in his absence.

“Sean Penn couldn’t be here this evening, or didn’t want to, so I’ll be accepting the award on his behalf,” Culkin quipped to the audience.

Penn’s no show at the Oscars capped a string of missed appearances.

He was also absent from the BAFTAs in London and the Actor Awards in Los Angeles earlier this season, despite winning in the Supporting Actor category at both.

According to The New York Times, Penn had flown to Europe in the days leading up to the ceremony, with sources to the outlet saying his plan was to visit Ukraine.

The insiders did not specify details of his itinerary, leaving questions about where exactly he intended to go or what he planned to do there.

Career Milestone

The win marks Penn’s third Academy Award, placing him among acting legends Daniel Day Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Ingrid Bergman.

He previously won Best Actor for Mystic River (2004) and Milk (2009), with additional nominations for Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, and I Am Sam.

EJAE shares rare glimpse into meeting Taylor Swift amid career breakout
EJAE shares rare glimpse into meeting Taylor Swift amid career breakout
Katie Price says she won't let her kids meet Lee Andrews yet
Katie Price says she won't let her kids meet Lee Andrews yet
Domhnall Gleeson brings Taylor Swift to Oscars with 'Opalite' discussion
Domhnall Gleeson brings Taylor Swift to Oscars with 'Opalite' discussion
Katie Price defends marriage to Lee Andrews in bombshell interview
Katie Price defends marriage to Lee Andrews in bombshell interview
Awards season 2026 wrap: Oscars, BAFTAs, Globes, and Actor Awards winners
Awards season 2026 wrap: Oscars, BAFTAs, Globes, and Actor Awards winners
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz turn heads at Elton John's viewing party
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz turn heads at Elton John's viewing party
Rachel McAdams honours Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, and more at Oscars
Rachel McAdams honours Catherine O'Hara, Diane Keaton, and more at Oscars
Kim Kardashian's outfit steals the spotlight at Oscars after-party
Kim Kardashian's outfit steals the spotlight at Oscars after-party