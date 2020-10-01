Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has addressed her split with fiancé Max Ehrich in a new song.



The Skyscraper singer just released a ballad titled Still Have Me which gives an exclusive look into how the singer has been feeling after her breakup with the actor.

The lyrics to the song read: "It feels like someone's stolen/All the light I ever had. Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn't even matter/'Cause I'd rather be alone.”

Demi and Max’s sudden split wreaked havoc on social media last week as sources claimed the actor used her for his own “self-promotion.”



"Once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up,” said an insider cited by Us Weekly.