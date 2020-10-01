Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato breaks silence on Max Ehrich split with a full-blown breakup song

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has addressed her split with fiancé Max Ehrich in a new song.

The Skyscraper singer just released a ballad titled Still Have Me which gives an exclusive look into how the singer has been feeling after her breakup with the actor.

The lyrics to the song read: "It feels like someone's stolen/All the light I ever had. Everything around me shattered/All the highs are now just lows/But it doesn't even matter/'Cause I'd rather be alone.”

View this post on Instagram

“Still Have Me” out now on all platforms

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Demi and Max’s sudden split wreaked havoc on social media last week as sources claimed the actor used her for his own “self-promotion.”

"Once they got engaged, he really hit the gas pedal and wanted to make the most out of his career opportunities. He felt more comfortable doing so after they were fiancés and had a little bit more of a leg up,” said an insider cited by Us Weekly.  

More From Entertainment:

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

AC/DC is ‘back in black’: Iconic rock band announces comeback

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78

Feminist music icon Helen Reddy dies at 78
Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen announces news of gut wrenching miscarriage
Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Gigi Hadid joins the ‘Scooby Doo’ gang to solve a fashion mystery

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome their second child
Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role

Ms. Marvel: Imaan Vellani to be the first Muslim superhero with Marvel's title role
Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London
Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali

Inside Ahad Raza Mir's intimate birthday celebration with Sajal Ali
Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech

Meghan Markle reflects on crying her heart out while delivering BLM speech
Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Chrissy Teigen thought she almost lost her baby amid horrifying health scare

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine

Demi Lovato shocked to know Max Ehrich's intentions weren't genuine
US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

US singer Usher blessed with a baby girl

Latest

view all