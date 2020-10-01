Kylie Jenner in full Halloween mode as she gives a spooky makeover to her California house

Kylie Jenner transformed her California house into a haunted place for Halloween with massive light installation.

The 23-year-old gave her fans a tour as her team completed work on the spooky makeover, with her daughter Stormi, two, getting equally excited by the decor.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared the amazing pictures on her Instagram Stories, saying: 'We are in full Halloween mode, setting up all these cute little things.'

She first showed off her living room with candles and spooky trinkets decorating the tables and bookshelves. Life-size mummies and bowls of trick or treat candy really transformed the mansion into a haunted house for Halloween.

The reality star moved into a new £29m mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, during the coronavirus lockdown and has wasted no time in getting settled in with Stormi.