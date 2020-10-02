Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have bright future in US: Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg predicted all good for the Sussexes, saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a bright future in the US because Americans are 'easy to please'.

US born Christina shared her opinion in a British magazine, saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrated by the American public, who are 'charmed' to have their own 'real life princess'.

Christina Oxenberg - who is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, a second cousin of Prince Charles - has recently made headlines by speaking out on her old acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell.

'Possibly too much is expected by the Brits from England's one-time most eligible bachelor and his actress wife,' she wrote to the magazine.

She was reported to have said: 'To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter. Americans are easy to please. What draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States.'

She claimed that the press coverage will be 'positive rather than petulant' and that American journalists are likely to treat the couple 'very well'.

Earlier this year Christina made headlines when she spoke out in defence of scandal-hit Prince Andrew, who is also a cousin.

She said Andrew did not know he was being 'used' by Jeffrey Epstein and she hopes he will help investigators with their probe into the deceased American billionaire.

More From Entertainment:

Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy gets married: report

Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy gets married: report
'Ertugrul' actress looks ethereal in new pictures

'Ertugrul' actress looks ethereal in new pictures

Billie Eilish: 'No Time To Die' official music video released

Billie Eilish: 'No Time To Die' official music video released

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie keeps them on their toes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie keeps them on their toes
Did Queen Elizabeth want Imelda Marcos to remove her tiara at Sydney Opera House opening?

Did Queen Elizabeth want Imelda Marcos to remove her tiara at Sydney Opera House opening?

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's wedding ceremony was attended by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's wedding ceremony was attended by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
Kylie Jenner in full Halloween mode as she gives a spooky makeover to her California house

Kylie Jenner in full Halloween mode as she gives a spooky makeover to her California house
Idris Elba will be pitted against a lion in new film 'Beast'

Idris Elba will be pitted against a lion in new film 'Beast'
Meghan Markle called 'narcissist' as criticism mounts

Meghan Markle called 'narcissist' as criticism mounts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice for young people of colour in recent interview

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry raise voice for young people of colour in recent interview
Megan Fox lip-syncs Machine Gun Kelly song in viral video

Megan Fox lip-syncs Machine Gun Kelly song in viral video

John Cena gives reason for ‘sick’ boyband BTS fame

John Cena gives reason for ‘sick’ boyband BTS fame

Latest

view all