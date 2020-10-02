Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have bright future in US: Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg

Royal cousin Christina Oxenberg predicted all good for the Sussexes, saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a bright future in the US because Americans are 'easy to please'.



US born Christina shared her opinion in a British magazine, saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrated by the American public, who are 'charmed' to have their own 'real life princess'.

Christina Oxenberg - who is the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, a second cousin of Prince Charles - has recently made headlines by speaking out on her old acquaintance Ghislaine Maxwell.

'Possibly too much is expected by the Brits from England's one-time most eligible bachelor and his actress wife,' she wrote to the magazine.

She was reported to have said: 'To be adored in America, all Harry and Meghan need to do is pick up a dog from a shelter. Americans are easy to please. What draws scorn in England will be applauded in the States.'

She claimed that the press coverage will be 'positive rather than petulant' and that American journalists are likely to treat the couple 'very well'.

Earlier this year Christina made headlines when she spoke out in defence of scandal-hit Prince Andrew, who is also a cousin.



She said Andrew did not know he was being 'used' by Jeffrey Epstein and she hopes he will help investigators with their probe into the deceased American billionaire.