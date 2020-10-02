Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry takes up surfing classes as a gift from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will now be seen surfing at California beaches every now and then

Meghan Markle is famously known for showering her husband Prince Harry with extremely special birthday gifts.

As reported by Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex has gifted Harry surfing lessons and according to sources, “he’s loving it.”

It was only recently that the Duke was clicked biking down to Malibu’s famous Surfrider Beach to give things a thorough look before moving to Montecito, Santa Barbara.

“Harry’s loving Montecito, Meghan bought him surfing lessons for his birthday and he’s having the best time,” a source revealed.

On Thursday, while talking to Evening Standard, Meghan and Harry gushed about their new home and life with Archie.

“We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” Meghan said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

