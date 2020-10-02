‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic posts a cryptic note about ‘love, faith and life’

Can't connect right now! retry
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has shared a cryptic message about love, faith and life, saying she was convinced in fact that everything is a ‘disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos’.

Taking to Instagram, the Dirilis: Ertugrul star shared pictures of sunset at the seaside and wrote, “Do you know I've been sitting here thinking to myself: that if I didn't believe in life, if I lost faith in the people I love, lost faith in the order of things, were convinced in fact that everything is a disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos.”

She went on to say “if I were struck by every horror of man's disillusionment still I want to live. Having once tasted of the cup, I would not turn away from it till I had drained it!”.

View this post on Instagram

Burada oturmuş kendi kendime ne diyordum biliyor musun: Hayata inanmasam, sevdiğim insanlara sırt çevirsem, dünyanın gidişinin yanlış yolda olduğunu görsem, hatta tam tersine her şeyin karmakarışık, uğursuz, belki de şeytanca bir kaos olduğuna inansam, insanların hayal kırıklıklarından dolayı uğradığı bütün korkulara tutulsam bile yaşamak isteyeceğim. Hayat kadehini ağzıma götürünce bitirene kadar bırakmayacağım! Do you know I've been sitting here thinking to myself: that if I didn't believe in life, if I lost faith in the people I love, lost faith in the order of things, were convinced in fact that everything is a disorderly, damnable, and perhaps devil-ridden chaos, if I were struck by every horror of man's disillusionment still I want to live. Having once tasted of the cup, I would not turn away from it till I had drained it! Fyodor Dostoyevski, The Brothers Karamazov ️

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

She posted the message both in Turkish and English languages.

Esra Bilgic rose to fame with her role of Halime Sultan in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

Currently, Esra is seen in crime drama Ramo.

