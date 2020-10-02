Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during his last year's visit to Washington. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife a "speed recovery" after the two tested positive for COVID-19.

"Wishing President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump speedy recovery from COVID-19," tweeted PM Imran Khan hours after Trump announced his test result.

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump said that he and the First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine "immediately".

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" tweeted the US president after getting his test results

Trump is the latest world leader to have contracted the virus. British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson was the first major leader who was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

The US president was tested for the virus after one of his close advisers tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: WHO chief backs PM Imran Khan’s strategy of balancing life and livelihood

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him on Air Force One several times this week, had contracted the virus, according to US media reports.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the November 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Hicks' positive test raises the possibility that others within Trump's immediate circle and at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine as well.

More From Pakistan:

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC
Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail

Karachi will get 50 new fire tenders by January: Ismail
COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home
Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form

Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020: PSIC application form
COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs
Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'

Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'
PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders

PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders
Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district

Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district
Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO

Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO
Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials

Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials
Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away

Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away

Latest

view all