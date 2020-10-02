Can't connect right now! retry
Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior

With the brunt of hate shifting from Meghan Markle to Prince Harry, former member of parliament Norman Baker has asked for the prince’s HRH standing to be taken away, in light of his overt and ‘exploitative’ past actions.

Baker is the author of the book, What The Royal Family Don't Want You To Know and with his keen understanding of the royal family dynamic, the former PM finds it ‘useless’ to let Prince Harry keep his HRH title, especially after moving away from the royal family and all that they stand for.

During his appearance on Good Morning Britain, Mr Baker was quoted stating, “Harry clearly is exploiting the Buckingham palace connection, if he wants to run away and do Netflix documentaries, that's fine, do it as a private individual.”

“HRH means he's representing Britain abroad, but he's not. He's divorced himself from the royal family in practical terms, but not titular terms.”

He also went on to say, “If he keeps his HRH title he is still eligible for public support from the taxpayer.”

“For example, we're paying up to a million to pay for security personnel to wander around Frogmore cottage, we'll pay for his travel when he comes back to the UK.”

Baker concluded by stating, “The title was a gift of the queen on their wedding day, to one of her favourite grandchildren and to his future wife.”

