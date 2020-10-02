Can't connect right now! retry
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral

A video of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton meeting with a rescued Koala is doing rounds on the internet and has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video, wherein Prince William and Kate Middleton talking to local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo island about the devastating bush fires earlier this year, was released by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their official royal Instagram handle.

They wrote, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island (Australia) a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year.”

“Not only have they had to rebuild their lives from the wildfires, but they also had to manage to the spread of COVID-19, which has hugely impacted their desire get back to a normal life.”

They further said, “The bushfires caused significant damage to residents’ homes, livelihoods, along with thousands of animals and their habitats.”

“Its residents, joined by our friend Grace, have shown an incredible community spirit and continue to provide support to those in need.”

The video has taken the internet by storm.

