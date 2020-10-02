Can't connect right now! retry
'Insulting' cartoon of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry draw criticism

A cartoon mocking Prince Harry has drawn criticism from the royal supporters a day after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle spoke up against racism in UK.

The couple recently  become a target of online trolls after they signed a multi-million dollars deal with Netflix.

Haters went on to call the couple hypocrites for citing media attention as one of the reason to leave the UK after they inked the agreement with the streaming giant .

Many critics are attacking Meghan Markle for forcing Harry to take her lead instead of allowing him to make his own decisions.

Last week , "GrrrGraphics" Cartoons shared a cartoon depicting Meghan and her husband.

Supporters of the royal family criticized the artists for insulting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex .

The caricature showed Meghan holding Harry's leash while leading him to Canada.    

