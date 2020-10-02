Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 02 2020
Amber Heard stuns in crop top as she prepares to face heatwave

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Amber Heard looked gorgeous in crop top as she shared new pictures to reveal her summer outfit amid new heatwave that descended on Southern California and soared the temperatures last week.

The "Aquaman" actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed to fans her outfit of the day, which left little to the imagination as the smashing actress showed off her trim figure while reaching her hands above her head.

She captioned the sizzling post: "Prepared for the heatwave! Crop top + sandals ..all I’m missing is the wine."

Heard sported a skintight skirt and matching crop top and added a red bandana to serve as a facemask as the star took heat from online critics in the past for not covering her face in public.

Heard had taken off to the Middle Eastern country last month after finishing up another round of whirlwind court drama with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and took the time in Turkey to unwind and relax. 

