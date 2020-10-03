Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Max Ehrich attacks Ariana Grande as he takes fresh jibe at Demi Lovato

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Max Ehrich attacks Ariana Grande as he takes fresh jibe at Demi Lovato 

Max Ehrich has been on a mission to embarass Demi Lovato after she called it quits upon learning his intentions were not genuine. 

As per the latest development on the matter, he has dragged Ariana Grande into his engagement fiasco with Lovato.

“It’s just the craziest thing,” he said appearing in an Instagram Live in the early hours of Friday. “This is the most bizarre experience that I hope no one ever has to experience ever ‘cause no person deserves to feel this way.”

The actor then went on to drag Grande's exes Pete Davidson and Mac Miller in his rant.

“Pete Davidson didn’t deserve to feel this way,” the Daytime Emmy nominee said. “You think he wrote that text to Mac Miller? Open your eyes. Calculated PR stunt. But my team is going to hate me for saying any of this.”

Addressing Lovato directly, Ehrich added, “I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

“I thought I found the real deal. Now I found out that I was used,” he claimed. “But I hope the song is No. 1 because you know what? If that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it.”

Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement on September 24 after she learnt his true intentions towards her. 

