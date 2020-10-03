Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Khloe Kardashian sets record straight about Kim Kardashian, Tristan Thompson tiff

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Tristan Thompson is mending ties with Kim Kardashian after reuniting with Khloe Kardashian 

Khloe Kardashian is addresssing all the drama and the tension that previously existed between Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. 

As the couple rekindled their romance recently, Tristan is mending ties with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family members after his cheating scandal last year.

Khloe revealed there’s “no malice” between sister Kim and boyfriend Tristan.

“My family, you know, we all mean well,” the Good American founder said during a private interview after Kim and Kanye West attended one of Tristan’s basketball games.

“I know Kim has the best intentions, and I know that my family just comes from a loving place and there’s no malice intent with all that being said," she shared.

“No, it’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you would go, you and your husband, would go to a game, deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad,” Khloé said to Kim.

“That’s the world we live in … They would much rather believe some nasty exaggerated bulls–t than just the truth," she added.

Khloe and Tristan reunited this summer after the former decided to give the basketball player another chance

