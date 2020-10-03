Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle spends whopping amount of fortune in lawsuit against British publication

Meghan Markle lost the latest the round of lawsuit against the 'Mail on Sunday'

Meghan Markle has been embroiled in a legal battle with British tabloid The Mail on Sunday in a privacy case of late. 

The Duchess of Sussex has so far not been able to stop the British press to use information from her biography, while also losing a staggering amount.

As revealed by royal correspondent Chris Ship, Meghan has lost almost a quarter of a million pounds to the publisher of the Mail on Sunday on two cases.

"We think this loss for Team Sussex has cost them £180,000. They had to pay £70,000 on the one they lost before," Ship said on ITV's royal rota.

"The combined costs for both sides is now projected at around £3million," he added.

Meghan and Prince Harry lost the latest the round of lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday.

The decision came after London's High Court ruled on Tuesday that the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography titled Finding Freedom. 

