Bollywood
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Sara Ali Khan gets help from Sharmila Tagore as dad Saif Ali Khan turns his back on her

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Saif Ali Khan's mom Sharmila was determined to get her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan out of this mess

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan had left her superstar dad Saif Ali Khan infuriated following the entire drug debacle.

And as the Tanhaji star distances himself from his daughter over the entire scandal, she is now getting help from her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, revealed a report by Filmibeat.

Coming to his rescue, Sharmila was determined to get her granddaughter out of this mess, despite her own son turning his back on her.

Earlier, it was reported that Saif fumed over his ex-wife Amita Singh for not being watchful over Sara, after which he decied to take a step away from the chaos and fly to Delhi with Kareena Kapoor.

Along with Sara, several Bollywood bigwigs have come under the drugs scanner and have been called in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau. These include Deepika Padukone and Shradda Kapoor.

