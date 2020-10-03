Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis BTS dance video breaks the internet

A behind-the-scenes video of dance sensation Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans after reports of sexual harassment allegations.

Nora Fatehi, who replaced Malaika Arora as a special judge, is set to bid adieu to the show. She has also shot for the last episode recently as Malaika is all set to be back on the reality show as one of the judges after recovering from coronavirus.

The Street Dancer 3D actress turned to Instagram and shared her BTS dance video from the sets of the show.

Tagging Geeta and Lewis, Nora wrote in the caption with fire emoticon, “This set be lit .. we be judging with swag. [sic]”

Commenting on the post, Geeta said: “Thank u for bringing so much life to the set.”

“Whatta blast of fresh air you are! Will miss ya on set! See you soon, [sic]” wrote Terence Lewis.

Nora’s BTS video came days after Terence Lewis sparked harassment allegations after a viral video showed him allegedly touching the dancer inappropriately.

