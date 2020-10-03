Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Hollywood star Shia LaBeouf has reportedly been charged with petty theft and misdemeanor battery after an incident that occurred earlier in June.

As per a report by Los Angeles City Attorney, the Transformers actor allegedly got into a brawl with a man and had taken his hat.

A criminal complaint filed against the actor on September 24, claimed that a man named Tyler Murphy was unlawfully forced upon by him after which he also stole his hat.

The complaint further revealed that the actor is expected to be arraigned on November 19.

This is not the first time LaBeouf has landed in legal trouble as earlier in 2008, he was detained over suspicion of drunk driving and later in 2017, over public drunkenness. 

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox
Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt

Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt
Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo

Brooklyn Beckham faces domestic abuse claims after contentious photo
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle asked to not ‘interfere’ in US politics and elections

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’

Prince William, Prince Harry’s rift can lead to a disaster like ‘1936 abdication crisis’
How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II

How Prince William can take over the throne right after Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry earns praise for serving UK from miles away despite mounting criticism

Prince Harry earns praise for serving UK from miles away despite mounting criticism

Queen Elizabeth to not address Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crisis until next year

Queen Elizabeth to not address Prince Harry, Meghan Markle crisis until next year
Sofia Richie ‘heartbroken’ as Scott Disick starts dating Bella Banos?

Sofia Richie ‘heartbroken’ as Scott Disick starts dating Bella Banos?
Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ comes to life with Anne Hathaway taking the lead

Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ comes to life with Anne Hathaway taking the lead
Chris Evans says his ‘blood is boiling’ after Rick Moranis gets attacked

Chris Evans says his ‘blood is boiling’ after Rick Moranis gets attacked
Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid actresses, Angelina Jolie comes second

Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid actresses, Angelina Jolie comes second

Latest

view all