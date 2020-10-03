Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 03 2020
Supports ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Joe Biden's supporters are loving the viral meme shared by Eminem's label Shady Records after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and the Democrat who served as Vice President under Obama.

The clip showed Biden rapping Eminem track during the first presidential debate has won hearts of the Democrats.

The funny video of Biden is doing the rounds on social media, with users praising Eminem's label for coming up with a such great idea.

Several users said it was the way Biden should have treated the first debate with President Donald Trump.

"I would like Biden to treat the next presidential debate like Eminem did in the final rap battle in 8 Mile and just put it all out and make Trump speechless," said a Biden supporter but wondered whether Trump would even let him speak.



