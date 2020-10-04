Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Aishwarya Rai has everything that she could have desired - from a loving husband to a glowing career.

While Aish and Abhishek enjoy a blissful marriage, there are instances when they too break into an argument with each other.



In a throwback interview with Filmfare, Aish was asked about the one thing that she and Abhishek argue about the most.

Without giving out much information, at first, the actress said that no one would want to know.

She then went on to add that both of them have a strong, opinionated personality and that they are still trying to understand the difference between arguing and discussing.

"We’re both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we’re inherently very strong personalities. I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that’s something we’re still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but.." the actress shared.

