Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar is one celebrity in the industry who always uses her voice to highlight matters of utmost significance.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is doing just that once again by talking about climate change during an interview with an entertainment portal.

"I had this fear and it started from my childhood, 'oh what would happen to this world! What would happen to this world when the water dries up?' That was my first question in my head," said the actor.

"So, I started reading up on climate change. I have always been conscious, tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realized I wasn't really doing enough and that's when I started Climate Warrior,” she went on to say.

"I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I was like I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to make a positive change in the world and educate people about climate change,” she said.

"When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about our love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations.”

“These were all the looming questions in my head and you know that's when I realized that I should start Climate Warrior,” she added. 

More From Bollywood:

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse
Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Kareena Kapoor shares updates on her pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor shares updates on her pregnancy
AIMS findings rule out on Sushant Singh murder probe in light of new lead: report

AIMS findings rule out on Sushant Singh murder probe in light of new lead: report
Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis BTS dance video breaks the internet

Nora Fatehi, Terence Lewis BTS dance video breaks the internet
Sara Ali Khan gets help from Sharmila Tagore as dad Saif Ali Khan turns his back on her

Sara Ali Khan gets help from Sharmila Tagore as dad Saif Ali Khan turns his back on her
Deepika Padukone reportedly angry at her manager after leaked WhatsApp chats

Deepika Padukone reportedly angry at her manager after leaked WhatsApp chats
Bhumi Pednekar was made to sweep floors for her costar Seema Pahwa for a month

Bhumi Pednekar was made to sweep floors for her costar Seema Pahwa for a month

Latest

view all