Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Kshitij Ravi Prasad had refused to write statement maligning Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal

Several people had believed that in an attempt to tarnish the global repute of Bollywood, many of its A-listers were gettin unjustly ‘framed’ in the escalating drug abuse case.

Kshitij Ravi Prasad who is the former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment seems to be of the same view as he told a special court following his arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau that the agency officials have been “falsely” dragging Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal into the fiasco.

The accused said in his statement to the court, he said, as per India TV: "Subsequent to my earlier statement, I have been repeatedly harassed and coerced into falsely implicating Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal in the present proceedings.”

"Despite me repeatedly stating that I don't said persons...and have no knowledge of allegations against them (sic),” he added.

He went on to say that because he had refused to write statement maligning the three stars, "the complainant (NCB) has been preparing various false statements as per their wishes and trying to coerce me into signing them.”

He went on to say how he was harassed "mentally, emotionally, and psychologically by the probe agency (sic).”

