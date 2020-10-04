Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?

Meghan Markle does not want to celebrate Christmas with Queen?

Meghan Markle very much wants to celebrate Christmas, their first festival, at her new home in Los Angeles with son Archie and mother Doria Ragland, according to a report.

The ‘surrogate’ father of Prince Harry, Canadian record producer David Foster and wife Katherine McPhee, who was a friend of Meghan at school, have also been invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to spend Christmas with them at their new home at their $14 million mansion in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mirror, citing sources, reported that the Duchess of Sussex very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mother.

Meghan is really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up, including cooking, the report further says.

Celebrating the festival with Queen and the royal family is not part of the plan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the sources say.

It will be Harry and Meghan’s second consecutive year to miss Christmas with Queen if they decide not to return.

Last year, the royal couple had spent it with Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland.

