Queen Elizabeth’s epic reaction to seeing a drunk staffer sprawled on her staircase

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II may be known to the world as a somber and stern figure but palace insiders know that Her Majesty knows how to make a joke or two.

In a new book titled, Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain’s Longest Reigning Monarch, written by Bryan Kozlowski, it was revealed how some of the staffers in the royal household enjoy a number of mouth-watering perks.

Amongst those benefits comes a staff bar that has access to gin, tonics and other beverages at a cheap rate.

Kozlowski writes in his book how workers usually overstep while taking advantage of that incentive. However, the monarch is “super chill” about it.

Recalling an incident, he wrote: "The Queen is said to turn a relaxed eye away from members of her household who occasionally overdo it on the sherry and shenanigans themselves.”

"Like the time Elizabeth supposedly found a drunk servant sprawled at the bottom of a staircase,” he said.

“Without putting a pearl out of place, she merely requested to anyone within earshot, ‘Would someone please come and pick Frank up, I think he's a little under the weather’,” he added. 

