Britney Spears’ DUI arrest sparks déjà vu, says doc director

Britney Spears is once again at the center of a media storm following her March 4 arrest on suspicion of DUI in Ventura County, California and filmmaker Erin Lee Carr says the public reaction feels like déjà vu.

“Watching the way people are talking about Britney again feels painfully familiar,” Carr who directed the 2021 documentary Britney vs Spears, wrote on social media.

“Not long ago, we collectively realized she had been living inside what many of us believed was an unjust conservatorship… That was real. That mattered. And it took a massive public effort for the world to acknowledge it.”

Carr’s film, created with journalist Jenny Eliscu, investigated Spears’ fight to regain control of her life while under the legal arrangement overseen by her father, Jamie Spears.

The conservatorship, imposed in 2008, was finally lifted in 2021 after the #FreeBritney movement galvanized public support.

“Recent events do not suddenly rewrite that history,” Carr continued.

“They do not validate what was done to her. Britney is a woman, a beautiful and insanely talented woman, who has been through more than most of us could imagine while the entire world watched… Maybe the lesson is compassion.”

Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest

Spears was stopped by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30 p.m..

She was booked before being released early the next morning.

Her representative later called the incident, in a statement to People, “completely inexcusable” but emphasized that Womanizer hitmaker intends to comply with the law and take steps toward positive change.

While her arrest has reignited tabloid coverage, Carr urges fans and media alike to remember the lessons of the conservatorship battle.

She emphasized that Spears’ struggles do not erase her talent, humanity, or the injustices she endured.

“I am rooting for her. Always,” Carr concluded. “And you should be too.”