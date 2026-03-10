Taylor Swift fans reacts bizarrely to Travis Kelce's major Chiefs decision

Travis Kelce isn’t going anywhere.

After months of offseason chatter about retirement or a potential team switch, the star tight end has reportedly decided to run it back with the Kansas City Chiefs for another year – his 14th with the franchise.

NFL insider Ian Rapport broke the news, revealing that Kelce has already made his intentions clear around the league.

"Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that's been delivered to teams who will want him.

"At 36, Kelce's play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He's loyal to KC & will stay."

Translation: the rumours can officially take a seat.

Chiefs fans wasted no time celebrating online. Many never believed the speculation in the first place.

"The 'in the mix' report was still hilarious lol," one fan joked. "LFG."

Another chimed in confidently: "Never a doubt."

And some fans were downright blunt: "As if he'd play for any other team. Was such an absurd insinuation."

Since being drafted in 2013, Kelce has become a cornerstone of Kansas City’s dynasty, building a legendary connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and helping power multiple championship runs.

The résumé is staked: 11 Pro Bowls, four First-Team All-Pro honours and three Super Bowl titles – numbers that already scream Hall of Fame.

As per Rapoport, Kelce could have chased bigger money elsewhere but chose familiarity instead.

"Travis Kelce would have commanded top dollar in the TE market. But he'd rather stay with the Chiefs, catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, and have a shot at another Super Bowl."

And 2026 could be a big year off the field too – with Kelce also expected to tie the knot with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Another ring… and maybe another ring? Chiefs fans wouldn’t complain.