Harry Styles instantly changed ONE thing about him post One Direction

Harry Styles opens about major transformation after One Direction

Harry Styles has opened about his life post One Direction.

The 32-year-old rose to fame with the 2010s popular band which also included Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and late Liam Paye.

In 2016, all the members of the group split up to pursue their solo careers excluding Malik as he was the first one to leave the band in 2015.

Directioners are very aware of the fact that when all these boys were in the band, their lives were quite public and tough.

Styles, in a recent interview at the Tom Power podcast, shared that after going solo, he instantly “learned to be more private”.

While talking about the major transformation post One Direction, Harry said, "I think generally my experience of kind of being like in the public domain is that obviously you learn a lot about kind of what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with.”

"And I think when I started in the band, we were kind of encouraged to like give a lot of ourselves away, you know, to kind of like let people get to know you."

He opened that when he started working on his own music as a solo artist, he learnt what he was comfortable with and instantly figured out that he like to have his personal life be more private.

The Grammy winner has officially released his fourth album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally."