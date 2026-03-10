John Lithgow hails Stephen Colbert as ‘beloved national treasure’

John Lithgow paid tribute to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday night, calling the departing host a “beloved national treasure” as the CBS franchise prepares to end in May.

Lithgow, who appeared to promote his series The Conclave, read a poem to Colbert that captured the looming farewell.

“The time has arrived/For us all to prepare/For the doleful departure of Stephen Colbert,” he began. “How will we last in the gaping black hole/That’s left in the absence of his merry soul?”

Colbert’s final episode is scheduled for May 21, marking the end of The Late Show after more than three decades on air.

The franchise debuted with David Letterman in 1993, before Colbert took over in 2015.

CBS announced last summer that the show would not return for another season.

It cited financial pressures rather than ratings or performance.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season,” the network said in a statement.

“We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time.”

The cancellation sparked commentary across the political spectrum.

President Donald Trump celebrated the news on social media, mocking Colbert’s talent and ratings while praising rival hosts.

Lithgow, known for his anti-Trump works, pointedly addressed the politics in his poem,

“So why is he canceled?/Why trash all the pleasure?/Why yank off the air this beloved national treasure?”

Lithgow reassured fans that Colbert’s career is far from over,

“But don’t mourn for Stephen/He’s going to be fine/He’ll only get better/Like aging fine wine.”

With Colbert’s sharp wit and cultural impact, Lithgow predicted “much more to come from the mighty Colbert,” even as late night television braces for the loss of one of its most distinctive voices.