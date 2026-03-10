Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 3' finally gets production update

Chris Hemsworth to return as Tyler Rake for another deadly mission in 'Extraction 3'

Chris Hemsworth fans are left delighted as Extraction 3 has finally received a promising update after years of silence.

The action-packed film series features the 42-year-old Australian actor as Tyler Rake, a fearless black-market mercenary who is assigned the deadliest extraction missions.

After the success of the first two films, a third sequel was confirmed at Netflix’s 2023 Tudum event.

Two years of complete silence, the franchise has received an exciting update. According to the recent production listings, the principal photography for Extraction 3 is set to begin in June 2026.

The film is expected to be filmed in October. The previous two movies were shot in multiple locations including Thailand, Prague and India.

Therefore, the production of the third installment is based in Sydney, Australia that also serves as the home country for Hemsworth.

Reportedly, some of the filming will also take place in parts of Europe.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the action-packed film features Chris alongside Sam and Golshifteh Farahani.

Work wise, the Thor actor recently featured in film Crime 101 along with Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro and Halle Berry.

He is all set to star as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18.