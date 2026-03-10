ENHYPHEN singer Heeseung quits the band

Heeseung's reason of departure from ENHYPHEN explained

Heeseung, a vital part of the popular Korean boy band ENHYPHEN, has stepped down from the group.

Earlier today, the official X account of the band displayed a post, which was written on behalf of the group’s record label BELIFT LAB.

In a lengthy post, they shared that 24-year-old musical artist has parted ways with his colleagues.

They mentioned in the message that ENHYPHEN will continue their activities and gigs as “group of six members.”

The record label also disclosed the reason of the singer’s departure as they wrote mentioned that he wanted to pursue his sole career.

“Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision, and we have decided to respect it.”

The post further read, “It’s difficult to relay the whole process through a short notice, but this decision comes after extensive deliberation.”

“We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG”, the post mentioned.

ENHYPHEN is a seven-member multinational K-pop band formed by BELIFT LAB in 202.

It included Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki.