Eva Mendes shares rare glimpse of getting ready for Ryan Gosling's surprise

When your partner is Ryan Gosling, apparently you stay ready – because you never know when you’ll be pulled into the spotlight.

That’s exactly the mindset Eva Mendes had while cheering Gosling on during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live on March 6, which featured Gorillaz as the musical guest.

Ahead of the taping in New York, Mendes documented her “just in case” glam routine on Instagram – because, well, Gosling has a history of unexpected on-air surprises.

In the video she posted on March 9, hairstylists can be seen teasing her hair into full, camera-ready volume while generously layering hairspray.

Another snap shows a makeup artist carefully applying eyeliner while Mendez sits patiently in the chair.

Her caption summed up the vibe perfectly: “My prep for SNL this weekend, in case I was suddenly called out in front of cameras again.”

And honestly the caution wasn’t random.

Just days earlier, the couple made a rare joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – their first official public outing together since the premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines back in 2013.

During the segment, Gosling surprised Mendes on stage with a birthday celebration for her 52nd, joking with host Jimmy Fallon that the stunt might get him tossed into the Hudson river. Instead, Mendes responded with the sweet kiss on the cheek as confetti rained down.

The famously private couple, who met in 2011, share two daughters – Esmeralda (10) and Amada (8) — and rarely appear together publicly.

Next up for Gosling: his sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, hitting theaters March 20.