Dolly Parton ready to embrace new chapter after Carl Dean’s death

For decades, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were Nashville’s ultimate love story – the kind that country songs are written about.

So when Dean passed away, fans everywhere felt the heartbreak alongside the Queen of Country.

At the time, Parton made it clear she couldn’t imagine ever marrying again. The two had shared nearly 60 years together after tying the knot in 1966 in Ringgold, Georgia. And the loss left a silence that only time could soften.

Reflecting on his passing, Parton said: "I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him."

The past year has largely been about honouring that love. In 2025, the singer even revisited the small church where they first said “I do,” marking her first anniversary without him.

But as 2026 unfolds – and with her 80th birthday on the horizon – friends say the spark that has always defined Parton’s spirit is beginning to glow again.

According to people close to the country icon, she’s becoming open to the idea of love once more. No one could replace Carl, of course.

But insiders say she’s been spending time with someone quietly over the past few months, rediscovering a happiness she didn’t expect to feel again so soon.

And honestly, it fits the philosophy she’s always lived by: a life powered by creativity, faith and optimism.

With the 41st season of Dollywood about to open, Parton seems to be looking ahead – not just back.