Taylor Swift inspires Charlie Puth's upcoming album 'Whatever's Clever!'

March 10, 2026

Charlie Puth has given Taylor Swift credit for his forthcoming album, Whatever’s Clever!

The See You Again singer is all set to release his fourth studio album on March 27. He has already dropped two songs from the record namely Changes and Home.

During the promotion of his new album, Puth revealed that Swift has been the biggest inspiration behind it.

The 34-year-old recalled the moment when he got a surprising shoutout from the Black Space singer in her song The Tourtured Poets Department.

The lyric that mentioned the Attention singer goes like this, “We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

According to Charlie, this line inspired him to make this new album.

While speaking with Willie Geist on TODAY show, the American singer explained, "'Bigger artist' means you have to open up. That's why millions of people can relate to [Taylor].”

“And I always felt like I kind of put a cap on how many people could relate to me and that's a scary thing to open that can of worms."

Puth said that he would also like to pass down this advice to other artists. “It's a good push to hear that in a song."

Earlier today, the We Don’t Talk Anymore hitmaker released his new song Home in collaboration with Japanese-American singer, Hikaru Utada. 

