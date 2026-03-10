Alan Ritchson shares important update about 'Reacher' season 4

Alan Ritchson calls 'Reacher' season 4 the 'best one by far'

Alan Ritchson has finally disclosed the release window for the upcoming season.

The action series, backed by Prime Video, features the 43-year-old actor as Jack Reacher, a retired military officer who is arrested for a murder he did not commit.

Following the success of season 3, fans have been waiting to hear the announcement of the release of the new season. They feared that they might have to wait till 2027 for the fourth entry.

It turns out that they will not have to wait that long as the Fast X actor has finally teased a release window for the season 4. However, he did not reveal any specific date for the release.

While speaking with Collider to promote his new movie War Machine, Ritchson unveiled that Reacher season 4 is set to premiere in 2026.

In a statement, he added, “Well, we finished shooting season 4 of Reacher. It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year.”

Alan’s most-loved action series is based on best selling books written by Lee Child. The show came out following the release of two Jack Reacher films starring Tom Cruise.

Every season of Reacher adapts a story from a different book. Reportedly, the upcoming season will be based on the thirteenth book of the franchise titled, "Gone Tomorrow."