Sunday Oct 04 2020
Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Hailey Bieber looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photos as she enjoyed a ‘date night’ with hubby Justin Bieber days after sparking pregnancy speculations.

Hailey flaunted her lean legs in a black spaghetti-strap mini dress with black heels while the Sorry singer sported a black leather jacket over a white short-sleeved shirt.

Hailey and Justin Bieber headed out in their hometown of Los Angeles for their romantic date night.

The Yummy singer turned to Instagram and shared a series of photos with the caption, “Date night”.

Date night

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans of the celebrity couple.

Justin and Hailey opted for a romantic date night days after celebrating their wedding anniversary and the singer sending fans into frenzy with a cryptic post, triggering speculations that the couple would welcome their baby 'soon'.

