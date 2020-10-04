Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

While many were aware of Kate Middleton’s struggles when it came to pregnancy, what they might not have realized was that her condition is common with those who are pregnant with twins.

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been open about her experiences raising children, however, it was during her appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast that the royal revealed her candid and raw thoughts regarding the entire life journey.

Twin birth speculations were at their highest when Kate was pregnant with Prince George, especially since she had numerous visits to the hospital at the time.

The condition that led many to speculate a possible twin pregnancy was hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness characterized by severe nausea, weight loss, possible dehydration, vomiting and even fainting.

Per Standford Children's Health, "The condition is more common in women who are pregnant with twins or more. It's also more common in women with migraines.”

"Women with a family history of the condition or who had the condition in a past pregnancy are more likely to have it with future pregnancies."

In case the duchess would have given birth to twins, the puzzling question regarding the heir was brought forward to royal editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine.

She was quoted saying, "Well it would really be a case of which child appeared first. Whether it's male or female, the firstborn will be in line to the throne. It's that simple."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations
Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis

Jim Carrey apes Joe Biden as SNL takes a dig at Trump’s diagnosis
Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’

Jimmy Fallon thanks BTS army for unending support: ‘You are a dream’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have to pay a price' for Netflix’s demands
Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?

Nicole Poturalski encourages Brad Pitt ahead of court appearance against Angeline Jolie?
Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Sirine Jahangir makes history as first British-Pakistan to reach ‘BGT' semifinals

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Cardi B calls out BLACKPINK fans for bashing her work ethic

Latest

view all