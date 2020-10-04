Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s video grooving on the debut song of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.



The Baaghi 3 actress had recently shared the video on her Instagram story and it has gone insanely viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Disha could be seen dancing on Tiger Shroff’s debut track Unbelievable, released on September 22.

Disha had dubbed the song as ‘Insaneee’ in her comments on rumoured boyfriend’s Instagram post.

The dance video of Disha came days after Tiger Shroff asked his fans to participate in the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge.

“It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge,” he threw challenge with a dance video.





