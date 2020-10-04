Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Video: Disha Patani’s dance on Tiger Shroff’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ goes viral

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s video grooving on the debut song of her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.

The Baaghi 3 actress had recently shared the video on her Instagram story and it has gone insanely viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Disha could be seen dancing on Tiger Shroff’s debut track Unbelievable, released on September 22.

Disha had dubbed the song as ‘Insaneee’ in her comments on rumoured boyfriend’s Instagram post.

The dance video of Disha came days after Tiger Shroff asked his fans to participate in the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge.

“It’s pretty lonely dancing all by myself can’t wait for you guys to join in on the #YouAreUnbelievable dance challenge,” he threw challenge with a dance video.


More From Bollywood:

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case

Mumbai Police reacts to murder theory being rubbished in Sushant Singh death case
Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter

Sushant Singh death: Soni Razdan slams Kangana Ranaut on Twitter
Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora

Nora Fatehi shares her experience on 'India’s Best Dancer', welcomes Malaika Arora
Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad

Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea, Arjun Rampal getting ‘entrapped’ by NCB: Prasad
Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change

Bhumi Pednekar wants to her voice to educate the public about climate change
Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Anurag Kashyap wasn’t in India at the time of incident, says lawyer

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about working towards putting an end to child abuse
Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role

Aamir Khan explains why he initially turned down his ‘3 Idiots’ role
Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood has a drug problem but ‘not everyone is involved’

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Aishwarya Rai reveals what makes her and Abhishek Bachchan argue endlessly

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Kangana Ranaut asks 'who cornered Sushant Singh Rajput' after AIIMS forensic report

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Latest

view all