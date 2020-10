Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one surprise decision broke many hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke many hearts when they announced Megxit plans without consulting the Queen.

Prince William and Prince Harry's sweet bond was also 'shattered' when Megixt plans were 'rushed out' before it had been agreed with the Queen, an explosive new book claims.



It's also being reported that William was stunned at Harry’s decision to throw away his duty and service to the crown, and furious that the Queen had been backed into a corner.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had returned from a winter break on Vancouver Island and wanted to discuss the situation with other members of the Royal Family. The Queen reportedly said the family could meet at the end of January 2020.



But the couple had not told anyone they intended to share a statement online on January 8, announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family and start a new life in America.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have rushed out his Megxit plans on his website and social media before agreeing it with the Queen. Senior members of the family reportedly saw it as a huge mark of disrespect.

The author of the bombshell book 'Battle of Brothers' claimed the relationship was 'utterly broken' by Harry’s 'disrespect' and the pair have barely spoken since.



Robert Lacey, author of the book, said: "Some say, 'Oh, it doesn't matter. It will blow over".



"But that’s not what historians will be saying in ten years' time.

"If this breach between the brothers is not healed in some way it will come to stand with the 1936 Abdication crisis and the 1997 death of Diana as one of the traumas that changed the monarchy."

Lacey believes the rift could cause immense damage to the monarchy.

Other claims in the book include: Prince William refused to have lunch with the Queen and Prince Harry and the Queen deliberately left Duke and Duchess of Sussex picture off the table during her Christmas speech.