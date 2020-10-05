Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

North West steals the show during Kim Kardashian’s empowering Covid-19 speech

Kim Kardashian recently presented a heartfelt note for her fans and urged them to maintain their hygienic safety during the second Covid-19 wave.

The video in question was made for the California governor office but it was North’s humorous and candid interjections that sparked life into the serious speech.

The video opened with a note from Kim and she was quoted saying, "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West, and I just wanted to talk to you—"

At this moment, North pops into the frame and highlights her confident presence saying, "And North West!"

After sharing a look with her daughter, the makeup mogul jumped back into the zone, adding, "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it's California, and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves."

As soon as the video got deep, another North interjection caused the internet to burst into laughter. The young child stole the show from here on out with her candid admittance, "I want out.”

Kim on the other hand immediately regained her composure, had a cut-frame moment and went on saying, "Okay, so guys, we just want you to social distance. There’s so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun. Trust me, I want to get out—more than you know.”

But North was not having it and gently reminded her mom about how people should be spending more time with their kids rather than their friends during quarantine. "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends."

Check out the post below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks

Prince Harry mocks Charles for not being able to do even the most menial tasks
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?
Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth, girlfriend Gabriella Brooks spotted with pet dog Dora actor shared with Miley Cyrus
‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character

‘The Crown’ actress Emma Corrin on portraying Princess Diana's character
Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them

Queen asked Meghan Markle, Harry to drop royal titles as she does not trust them
Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Millie Bobby Brown admits rejection for ‘Game of Thrones’ role left her ‘disheartened’

Chadwick Boseman was ready to face death, reveal his brothers

Chadwick Boseman was ready to face death, reveal his brothers
Max Ehrich expresses his feelings post breakup with fiancé Demi Lovato

Max Ehrich expresses his feelings post breakup with fiancé Demi Lovato
Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino comes to his defense

Harvey Weinstein’s rumoured girlfriend Alexandra Vino comes to his defense

Drew Barrymore opens up about her dark past involving suicide attempt and drug abuse

Drew Barrymore opens up about her dark past involving suicide attempt and drug abuse
Perez Hilton apologizes, after years of mocking and exposing celebrities

Perez Hilton apologizes, after years of mocking and exposing celebrities
Prince Harry got angry at William for asking Diana's brother to stop him rushing into marriage to Meghan: report

Prince Harry got angry at William for asking Diana's brother to stop him rushing into marriage to Meghan: report

Latest

view all