The Queen intended to let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move to Africa: report

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had some major plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and even intended to give them a ‘normal’ newlywed experience, however, it all went downhill.

Renowned historian Robert Lacey spoke to the Daily Mail about the Queen’s reported plans and claimed that the monarch intended to allow the young couple one or two years out in Malta to enjoy an ‘ordinary’ existence.



This ‘secret plan’ in question was to assimilate Meghan Markle into the royal fold by offering her and Prince Harry a monumental role in her British Commonwealth of Nations.

Through this regal role, the royal couple would be able to travel around the Commonwealth and even provide the ‘spare’ to the throne a more unified position in the British high command, one which would not threaten the status of the heir.

Not only that, the Queen aimed to utilize this opportunity as a learning outcome and gift the young couple the chance to enjoy an ‘ordinary’ existence filled with ‘normal’ newlywed experiences, the same which she and Prince Philip enjoyed out in Malta.

A palace insider commented on the Queen’s plan to the Daily Mail and claimed, “The tragedy, was that the Queen's broader objective was actually to bring everyone back together, not to split them apart. This sort of family negotiation requires trust, along with the accepting of uncertainties and ambiguities.”

The insider also went on to say that had Christopher Geidt stayed onboard the royal fold which the plan was being hashed out, he could have made it come true. “Geidt might even have landed that classic royal compromise in which nobody loses.”