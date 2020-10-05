Can't connect right now! retry
Henry Cavill shares his favourite quote from 'The Witcher'

Henry Cavill on Monday took to Instagram to share his favorite quote from Polish write Andrzej Sapkowski.

Cavill's Netflix show "The Witcher" is based on Sapkowski' novel of the same name.

Sharing two pictures of his character, the Superman actor wrote, 'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" - From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski."



